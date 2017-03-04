Ohio Valley teachers attend school on a Saturday

Teachers from across the Ohio Valley and the Mountain State came together today, March 4th, for the second annual "Edcamp Ohio Valley".

"Edcamps" began back in 2009 with the concept to bring together educators who are passionate about teaching and are interested in learning and sharing ideas with others.

Today's camp was held in the Media Center at Wheeling Park High School from 8 a.m. until noon.

Throughout the day, teachers divided into different groups every hour to discuss certain topics ranging from classroom management to introducing social media into a classroom.

Nearly 60 educators attended the event, but Steenrod Elementary School Principal Michelle Dietrich said, "numbers isn't what today is all about."

"It's about passionate educators," Dietrich said. "What I really hope happens from this [event] is that it sparks an idea in somebody where they go back and use it in their classroom. And then one classroom effects another classroom. And it's really just a ripple effect. It goes out from there."

Several local restaurants, businesses and organizations sponsored today's camp. There were also some door prizes and free refreshments for all of the participants.