21st Annual Celtic Celebration

Locals are celebrating the 21st Annual Wheeling Celtic Celebration today, March 4th, at the Wheeling Artisan Center.

This annual event celebrates the Ohio Valley's rich Celtic heritage through all day entertainment, a Celtic Marketplace, food, and more.

The Celebration has become a tradition for families and friends to get together, but the best part of the day for many locals is the entertainment.

Celtic Celebration Participant Peter Lim said, "I come every year to hear the music and most especially to see the Irish dancers. They're great. They're amazing. I just love to see them. Their footwork blows your mind!"

The Celebration runs until 11 o'clock tonight. Admission is seven dollars for adults, but children 12 & Under are free.