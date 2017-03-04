38 state championships for WPHS speech and debate team

The Wheeling Park Patriots speech and debate team has officially extend their winning streak to 38.

The team is ironically made up of 38 members and they're expected to be back in the Friendly City Saturday night.

The Championship was being held at WVU Friday and Saturday where the students competed in two categories. They have prepped all year for this event through various competitions and their classes.

Prior the Championship, the Wheeling Park team has competed in six competitions this academic year and has taken first place in five of them.

Before the team captains left, they told 7News it would be so exciting to bring that 38th title home.