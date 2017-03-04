Toppers Win Rubber Match

West Liberty will play in the Mountain East Conference men’s basketball tournament title game for only the second time in the league’s four-year existence.



Many onlookers could have made that declaration after the first 20 minutes of the Hilltoppers’ semifinal game on Saturday night at the Charleston Civic Center.



Coach Jim Crutchfield’s second-seeded team knocked out rival Wheeling Jesuit in impressive and immediate fashion, taking a 24-point first-half lead en route to a 105-95 victory over the No. 3 Cardinals (23-6).



The result was very different from the previous two meetings between the teams. Wheeling Jesuit won 96-90 in two overtimes on Jan. 19, and West Liberty returned the favor with a 101-98 win in three overtimes at the McDonough Center on Feb. 25.



West Liberty – the 11th-ranked team in NCAA Division II -- made its first four shots and was spearheaded throughout the game by senior guard Devin Hoehn. A product of Parkersburg High School, Hoehn pronounced HERN) expanded his game to include more drives, fewer 3-pointers and a dizzying array of ways to score.



Hoehn finished two short of his career high with 34 points, hitting only three 3-pointers and nine two-point baskets. He also was 7-of-9 from the line in 37 minutes.



His personal best was 36 on Nov. 22, 2014 against the University of Charleston as a redshirt freshman. He hit six 3-pointers, seven 2-pointers and all four of his foul shots that night.



“We played him three times and he got it going tonight,” Wheeling Jesuit coach Dan Sancomb said. “Tonight, he was ready to go and made some really tough shots.”



Hoehn, who had a combined 35 points in two meetings against the Cardinals this season, found different ways to score. This season, his has 504 points in 30 games for an average of 16.8 points. More importantly, he is averaging 6.17 two-point baskets and 2.47 three-point baskets this season, compared to 5.10 and 2.63 respectively his first three seasons.



“Devin is just now finding the groove,” West Liberty coach Jim Crutchfield said. “I think he’s played well all season, but right now he’s looking more comfortable and more confident. The key tonight was his ability to get within 4-5 feet and score in multiple ways.”



West Liberty was going early, hitting seven of its first nine attempts and shot 64.7 percent from the field in the first half. The Hilltoppers led by 19 at halftime.



“We came out of the blocks pretty well tonight,” Crutchfield said. “Our level of intensity was high, we kept them off the boards and made a lot of stops. Wheeling has a great team. You know they’re going to make a run.”



The Cardinals inched closer and cut the lead to 78-64 with 7:40 remaining. Moving more closely to within striking distance, a Kyle Ritz two-pointer made it 85-74 at the 5:05 mark.



Wheeling Jesuit got as close as seven at 100-93, but only 36 seconds was showing on the clock.



“Whenever we get in a hole like that, it’s damaging, but I learned a lot about my team today,” said Wheeling Jesuit’s Pat

Moseh had 24 points, which led five double-figure scorers for the Cardinals. Ritz had 15 points, Haywood Highsmith added 13 and Chase Lawson contributed with 13. Dominique Tham came off the bench with 15 points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes.



The game sets up a title showdown with Fairmont State – a team against which West Liberty split during the regular season. The Falcons won at Fairmont 86-81 on Dec. 4, and West Liberty won at home 88-81 on Feb. 4, ending Fairmont’s season-opening 21-game winning streak. The Falcons haven’t lost since, winning 10 consecutive games.



“They’re so good, it’s almost scary,” Crutchfield said of Fairmont. “I watched them the last two nights and they certainly appear to be the No. 1 team in the country.”



Monteroso said he is looking forward to Sunday’s matchup.



“They’re always in the back of our minds,” Monteroso said. “We all kind of knew we wanted him.”

Hoehn wouldn’t bite.



“We know it’s going to be a battle,” Hoehn said.