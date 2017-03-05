Rescued Bald Eagle released into the wild

A precious bald eagle is getting a second chance at life after being found severely injured with lead poisoning. After months of treatment, she is now back in the wild.



In March of 2016, Austin Fernatt and his friend Tristan Toney spotted her while visiting Bluestone Lake.

"We knew it was injured because it wasn't flying away, and it kinda looked like it was limping. I was just like, 'we cant just leave it out here to die, so I'm going to get it,'" Fernatt said.

After finding the eagle, they both tried to capture it but that was not easy. Even though she was not able to fly, she led them on a 30 minute high speed pursuit.

"So, we chased it up a mountain and then finally caught it with a big blanket."

They then reached out to the Three Rivers Avian Center, a wildlife non-profit. They would later discover the bird was severely suffering from more than just a broken wing. Blood tests revealed she was suffering desperately from lead poisoning and needed immediate attention.

Wendy Perrone is the Executive Director at the center.

"She had lead poisoning and a problem with her left wing where she had actually had some soft tissue damage, and it took almost a year to fix it," said Perrone.

After months of expensive treatments and therapy, she is ready to fly back into her natural habitat.

"It's just a wonderful, happy, joyous feeling."