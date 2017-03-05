Residents concerned about driving safety on Fish Creek Road

Fish Creek Road in southern Marshall County is rural but sees a fair amount of traffic from workers and residents.

Although the road is paved, there are a few places where the ground under the road has slipped, and residents fear for their safety.

"I have a three year old daughter and also one on the way. In an emergency situation, what am I supposed to do if something happens to her or my other one and I can't get to the hospital or somewhere in time?" said resident Marisa Aulenbacher.

Aulenbacher has lived on Fish Creek Road for a few years and said she has the seen it get worse and worse with each heavy rain.

She said she has reached out to the Division of Highways, but nothing has been done.

"I'd like to actually see actual workers out here fixing the roads, and anything that it takes to fix them," said Aulenbacher.

She said another problem is that the culverts to redirect rain water are clogged, creating flooding that further washes away the road.

Last week, a heavy rainstorm caused a tree and the road to slip, creating a dangerous drop off.

Those who live on that stretch of road are frustrated, and said they are tired of being ignored. They said they want the road fixed so they do not have to drive around obstacles.

"If I can't get over on the other side of the road, I'm going to get a flat tire or... there aren't any guard rails out here, so especially in the wintertime, if something happens I'm going to go over the hill and into the creek," said Aulenbacher.

District Engineer Gus Suwaid with the Division of Highways said they are aware of the severity of the road and that a team is currently designing a plan for repair. He said drivers can expect to see those repairs this summer.