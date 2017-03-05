Bill to increase Fentanyl punishment trafficking headed to state Senate

West Virginia lawmakers are making good on their promise to address the drug epidemic in the state.

A bill has passed through the House that would increase prison sentences for trafficking in Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is sometimes added to heroin, and is blamed for many recent overdose deaths throughout the Mountain State.

The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support.

Local legislators say it is a bill that punishes dealers more so than addicts.

"It's more of a bill for dealers and those higher up in the chain of the drug trade that would be bringing Fentanyl into the state. Of course, what it's used for is to cut heroin, so it makes people's heroin stretch further so they have more for sale," said Delegate Joe Canestraro, (D) District 4.

"I think the overall message is going to be that West Virginia is not a good place for you to come move your drugs, and if you are interested in trying to move your drugs here, we're very serious about punishing you," said Delegate Erikka Storch, (R) District 3.

The bill was passed 95 to 3 in the House. It will now move to the Senate for consideration.