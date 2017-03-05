United Way Getting Ready to Host Annual 'Night at the Races'

Lynn Wallace, foreground, vice chair of the 2015-2016 United Way Campaign, has befriended “Popper,” a retired racer. At right is James Gartland, director of racing, Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack. Standing, left, is Mark Sakash, sales manager with

The United Way will be ending its annual campaign on Friday, March 10 as it hosts the Night at the Races at Wheeling Island Hotel, Casino and Racetrack.

This year's goal is $810,000. Night at the Races attendees will watch greyhound races and enjoy dinner by Chef Lawrence Alexander.

The event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the United Way, and helps the 31 agencies receive funding to help carry out work for the community.

Night at the Races starts at 6:30 on Friday. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by calling 304-232-4625.