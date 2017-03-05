Budget for Indigent Burials Runs Out Before Fiscal Year Ends

A funeral official says state funding to pay for indigent burials in West Virginia has run out five months before the end of the fiscal year.



West Virginia Funeral Directors Association president Frederick Kitchen tells The Associated Press that an increase in drug overdose deaths is to blame.



Kitchen says the Department of Health and Human Resources sets aside about $2 million annually to help cover the burial costs for indigent people. Funeral homes are offered $1,250 to cover such burial expenses. Kitchen says the lack of state funding creates hardships for funeral homes.



He says the number of drug overdose deaths also has put a burden on the state medical examiner's office, which often takes up to three weeks to complete autopsies.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)