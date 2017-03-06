Woman's April the Giraffe impression goes viral

A pregnant South Carolina woman’s impression of April the Giraffe has gone viral.

Erin Dietrich, of Myrtle Beach live streamed the video on her Facebook page as she paced around her bedroom wearing a giraffe mask shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday.

The video has more than 6.5-million views in just 12 hours and has been shared more than 151,000 times.

At one point, she began doing jumping jacks and danced as viewers watched on the internet from around the world.

Dietrich said she ordered the mask off Amazon on Friday.

"I did not think this many people would get a kick out of this," commented Dietrich. "All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought 'hey we should order a giraffe mask.'"