Officials Identify Body Found in Ohio River

UPDATE: 11:39 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2017

Officials have identified the body found in the Ohio River early Monday morning.

According to officials, the body was identified as missing Duquesne graduate student Dakota James.

Officials tell our CBS Sister Station KDKA say James' body was found in the Ohio River, near Neville Island around 9 a.m. Monday.

James had been missing since January 25.

ORIGINAL: 10:39 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2017.

Crews are investigating a report of a body found in the Ohio River in Robinson Township, Pennsylvania.

According to our CBS Sister Station KDKA, emergency dispatchers say the body was reportedly spotted shortly after 9:00 a.m..

No other information has been released at this time.

