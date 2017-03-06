Ohio County Man Sentenced For Attacking Mother With Sledge Hammer

An Ohio County man has been sentenced for attacking his mother with a sledge hammer.

Our camera was the only one in the courtroom for the attempted murder sentencing of Brandon James Settle.

Judge David Sims said Settle needs the opportunity to develop skills: coping skills, life skills, and job skills. That's why he suspended the sentence of no less than three years or no more than 15 years in jail to no less than six months and no more than two years at the Anthony Center for Youthful Offenders.

While the judge was considering the sentence, the prosecution reminded the judge of the brutality of the crime when Settle attacked his mother with a sledge hammer.

The defense mentioned Brandon struggles with issues like Aspergers Syndrome and trauma from his past.

Settle's mother was emotional as she read a letter to the judge saying she is very angry, and needs her son to know what the attack has done to her.

She went on to say that not a day goes by where she isn't traumatized by the event. She says she is receiving counseling.

"But I also want both of us to come out of this better. I would very much like for him to be sent to the Anthony Center. He will get more help at a place like that then he will in jail or prison. I will never give up on Brandon, no matter what," said the victim.

The judge then asked Brandon if he would like to say anything to his mother. He said "no," but that he would like to talk to her in person. They did meet outside the courtroom after the sentencing. Settle's attorney says he is adding his mother to his visitation list.

Now the defense or prosecution has no comment, but inside the courtroom the prosecution did say they don't believe the crime fit the six month to two year sentence at the Anthony Center for Youthful offenders.