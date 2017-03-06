Ohio Legislature Considers Naming Highway in Honor of Soldier that Suffered PTSD

Sgt. James Allen III served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and took his own life after suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, now the Ohio Legislature is considering naming a section of highway in his honor.

John Looney, Director of a local Vet Center, said 20 veterans commit suicide each day in the United States. Normally highways are named for veterans who died in action, but Looney said this soldier had Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a direct result of his service.

Looney said soldiers tap into their anger in battle and it serves them well, but back home, that anger is suddenly a bad thing, "And when they came back home, they felt confused and awkward, people didn't understand what they were talking about, so they isolated themselves and that anger just built up because there was no place for them to talk and get the anger out," said Looney.

Looney went on to say naming the highway after this soldier would not be good if it's done to promote anger against the country, the V.A. or the system, but he said, if it's done to raise awareness of PTSD and the resources available, then it would be a good thing.

Any veteran suffering with anger issues is urged to contact The Vet Center in Bethlehem at (304) 232-0587.