Marshall County Residents will Vote on a Levy a Year Early

Marshall County Schools will have a levy on the ballot in a few weeks that won't increase taxes.

According to Marshall County School's Superintendent Michael Hince, the levy is running a year early, so if it passes, the schools can pay off a building bond eliminating one item for the taxpayers.

Hince said this levy affects every part of the school district.

"Could be textbooks, that could be building and equipment, that could be free lunch free breakfast for all students, every student in the school system, it is any repair and maintenance that we do on our buildings, just this year we had a new roof put on this building, we are renovating John Marshall, all that is a product or part of the levy," Hince said.

Another goal of the levy is to add a nurse and a counselor to each Marshall County School.

Residents can vote on March 25th.