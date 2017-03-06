Wheeling Man Arraigned on Domestic Battery and Kidnapping Charges

A Wheeling man is facing charges of kidnapping and domestic battery stemming from two separate incidents.

According to criminal complaints, Kevin John Pugh, 37, was involved in an incident on or about January 30th, where he allegedly punched a woman in the face near the Voodoo Bar, on Wheeling Island.

In a separate incident, Pugh is accused of going inside the bar again on March 2, finding the victim, punching her in the face, dragging her outside and continuing to beat her.

The report goes on to say he put her in a car, against her will, and took her to a relative's home in Belmont County.

Pugh was arrested and then arraigned Monday night by Ohio County Magistrate Joe Roxby.

Magistrate Roxby set bond at $5,000 bond for the domestic battery charge.

No bond was set for the kidnapping charge,until Pugh is seen before a circuit judge.

