WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair Today from Noon until 5:00 - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair Start at Noon Today

WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair Today from Noon until 5:00

Posted: Updated:
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. -

Looking for a new career? The WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair is going on today at the new Highlands Event Center across from the Marquee Cinemas from noon until 5:00 p.m.. 

There will be more employers than ever before at this event, ready to hire. So make sure you come "interview ready" with plenty of resumes and dressed for success. Many employers will be conducting on the spot interviews.

CLICK HERE TO SEE A FULL LIST

The WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair is brought to you by GMS Mine Repair and Maintenance.

The job fair runs from Noon until 5:00 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.