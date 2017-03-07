Vicious Dog Ordinance Proposed in St. Clairsville

Vicious dogs were a big topic of discussion last night in St. Clairsville.

Many showed up to speak about a proposed vicious dog ordinance in the city.

Supporters say it is needed after lingering issues near the walking trail.

But those against it say it is too breed specific and law enforcement agencies need to enforce the ones already in place.

"We are here to state that we need to enforce the ordinances that are already in place for vicious dogs and keep it breed neutral," said Jennifer Woodlard, Executive Director at Belmont County Animal Rescue League.

The council did not vote on the ordinance, but we will continue to keep you updated.