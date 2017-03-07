I-470 Westbound Re-Opened After Tractor Trailer Crash

UPDATE: The Bethlehem Police Department said I-470 just opened around 2:10 p.m. after being closed since 11 a.m.

Police said the crash involved one tractor trailer that struck a guard rail and punctured the fuel tank.

Right now, officials believe the truck came up over the hill and approached the turn in the road too quickly, and then lost control in the rain.

There is no official cause of the crash at this time, but police do believe it is likely speed related.

The driver is stable and there were no other cars involved or injuries.



ORIGINAL: Police and fire departments are at the scene of a tractor-trailer accident at the I-470 and I-70 split in Ohio County.

According to officials, I-470 Westbound at the I-70 split is temporarily closed.

Police say a tractor trailer jackknifed just before 11:00.

