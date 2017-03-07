Wheeling Woman Facing Federal Charges for Alleged Drug Activity - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Wheeling Woman Facing Federal Charges for Alleged Drug Activity

Posted: Updated:

A Wheeling woman was arrested Tuesday on drug charges after a raid at her business on 16th Street, in Wheeling.

According to a complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Carla Daniels Webb, owner of "The Waffle Shack Ms 2 Nice Catering" is facing charges of "unlawfully, knowingly and intentionally selling a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and a schedule 1 controlled substance."

On Tuesday afternoon, a SWAT team swarmed her business and Webb was taken into custody at that time.

Stay with 7News for any updates on this story.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.