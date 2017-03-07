Wheeling Woman Facing Federal Charges for Alleged Drug Activity

A Wheeling woman was arrested Tuesday on drug charges after a raid at her business on 16th Street, in Wheeling.

According to a complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Carla Daniels Webb, owner of "The Waffle Shack Ms 2 Nice Catering" is facing charges of "unlawfully, knowingly and intentionally selling a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and a schedule 1 controlled substance."

On Tuesday afternoon, a SWAT team swarmed her business and Webb was taken into custody at that time.

