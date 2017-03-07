Hundreds Flocked To The WTRF Job and Career Fair

The doors opened a few minutes before noon at the Highlands Events Center, and a crush of people entered.

Some said they came straight from jobs they don't like, while others said they have no job but they need one.

Some came in saying they were "looking for anything."

"I worked for the ice company and they sold it so now we're looking for jobs," said Thomas Crow of McMechen.

"You know, I'm just trying to find a job I can make a career out of, something to enjoy," said Donald Walker of Wheeling.

Hundreds packed the Highlands Events Center, checking out the 68 businesses with booths there, like Century Hospitality, looking for people for their hotels in St. Clairsville and the Highlands.

"So we have some openings for front desk, we have some for housekeeping, laundry services, housekeeping, etc." said Alisha Thomas of Century Hospitality. "We're just looking to bring in the right people for those positions."

"Someone who starts out in housekeeping, we'd love to see them become a general manager at one of our hotels one day and just kind of work their way through," said Denise Malley, also of Century Hospitality.

West Virginia Northern Community College's Culinary Arts Program was cooking on the spot, and looking for students with a passion to be a chef.

"We want them to provide good food for good people, always working, always going above and beyond what the next guy is doing--having that food that's different than anybody else's."

The room was packed with job seekers.

And with a few who were just enjoying the experience and picking up free items, everything from letter openers and pens to sunglasses and breath mints.

It was the seventh WTRF Job and Career Fair, which is held twice a year.

"This is our second biggest turnout--with 671 people attending," said Lauren Hersey, WTRF general sales manager. "It's a great way for us to give back to the community, get people some jobs, hiring on the spot, so it's a great thing for the Ohio Valley."