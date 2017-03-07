WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair Draws Hundreds of Prospective Employees

Hundreds of people hoping to get a new job flooded the WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair Tuesday.

It opened at Noon and wound up just moments before that at the Highlands Event Center, but he doors actually opened about three minutes before Noon and there was a rush of people into the room.

Some said they came from jobs they have but don't like and others said they didn't have a job, and they want one.

Some job hunters came in with an open mind, in their words, "Looking for anything, I worked for the ice company and they sold it so now we're looking for jobs," said Thomas Crow from McMechen.

Donald Walker of Wheeling said, "You know, just trying to find a job I can make a career out of, something to enjoy."

Hundreds of people packed the Highlands Event Center, checking out the 68 businesses. Like Century Hospitality, looking for people for their hotels in St. Clairsville and the Highlands, "So we have some openings for front desk, we have some for housekeeping, laundry services, housekeeping, etc., and we're just looking to bring in the right people for those positions," said Alisha Thomas with Century Hospitality.

Denise Mailey with Century Hospitality, "Someone that starts out in housekeeping, we'd love to see them become a general manager at one of our hotels one day and just kind of work their way through."

West Virginia Northern Community College's Culinary Arts Program was and looking for students with a passion to be a chef, "They're looking to provide good food for good people, always working, always doing what it is to go above and beyond what the next guy is doing. Having that different food from everybody else," said Chef Chris Kevauver of West Virginia Northern Community College.

The room was packed with job seekers and with some who were, just looking, enjoying the experience and picking up free items. Everything from coozies and letter openers, pens and erasers, bracelets, sunglasses and breath mints, even lip balm.

It was the 7th WTRF Job and Career Fair, "This is our biggest turnout yet. We continue to do it, year after year because it's a great way for us to give back to the community, get people some jobs, hiring on the spot, so it's a great thing for the Ohio Valley," said WTRF General Sales Manager, Lauren Hersey.

There were even law enforcement agencies on hand. In fact, Wheeling Police Department had a booth, looking for candidates interested in becoming police officers.