WVDOT Urges Drives to Slow Down to Avoid Weather Related Accidents

Interstate 470 westbound was shut down for hours Tuesday after a truck struck a guardrail and punctured his fuel tank, leaving traffic backed up for nearly three hours.

Police said the truck came over the hill on I-470, got to the curve and that's where he lost control and struck the guardrail.

The accident occurred around 11 Tuesday morning and left the Interstate closed until 2 p.m. Luckily, there were no injuries and the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

Officials told 7News weather was not the only cause, they believe the driver was going too fast for the conditions. This wasn't the only accident to occur in this area, in October, a similar one happened and that's when we spoke to DOH officials about what appears to be a problem area.

"We're getting together with the police, the sheriff's department and the state police to kind of look into enforcement to see if this is a speed issue. We want to enlist their help to see how the drivers are behaving, especially in inclement weather. Because a lot of people don't realize that you can't be going above the speed limit when it's raining or snowing or foggy," said Communication Specialist for West Virginia Department of Transportation," Carrie Jones.

West Virginia Department of Transportation spokesman Brent Walker reiterated that drivers have to understand when the weather is less than perfect they must account for it and slow down.