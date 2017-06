A man with warrants out of Ohio County and a fugitive from justice in Belmont County has been located in downstate West Virginia.

Eric Bennett was arrested in the Cool Ridge area of Raleigh County last week. He reportedly broke into his ex-wife's home, armed with two knives, waiting for her to return. He also allegedly fought with deputies before being taken into custody.

Bennett was also wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a probation violation.

He was taken to Southern Regional Jail.