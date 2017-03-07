MOVE Group Stands Behind the Affordable Care Act

The MOVE organization believes they need to stand up and defend Obamacare now, more than ever because what the House is proposing won't cut it. According to MOVE, the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, has been beneficial for those in the Ohio Valley since it began.

"There's 20-million people that are affected, that are on Obamacare," said MOVE member Bill Bryant.

Tuesday night's Marchers Ohio Valley Empowered meeting featured a speech from Bryant discussing why the government shouldn't throw out the Affordable Care Act.

"If we do amend it, let's just fix it; don't just throw it out," Bryant said on the ACA. "Don't throw the baby out with the bath water, fix it."

The group agrees that Obamacare is important, but who exactly are the Marchers Ohio Valley Empowered, though?

"Basically, we're just a group of locals who is concerned with some of the recent events in our politics," Move Vice-Chair in Ohio Jennifer Prillo told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "And we're looking to hold our democratically officials responsible."

As for why today's meeting was so important.

MOVE is meeting at the YWCA building in Whg to discuss why the Affordable Care Act is so important to keep in our country @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/ySqPHeyJMx — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) March 7, 2017

"People who have concerns maybe feel a little in the minority right now, and it's really important for everybody to get together and see that we are stronger together, and that there are a lot of concerns about what's going on," said Prillo.

Now, the house did propose a replacement to Obamacare; the American Health Care Act which has representatives from both sides worried.

West Virginia's republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito said, "We support efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and make structural reforms to the Medicaid program, we are concerned that the February 10th draft proposal from the House of Representatives does not provide stability and certainty for individuals and families in Medicaid expansion programs or the necessary flexibility for states.”

While, Ohio democratic Senator Sherrod Brown more, or less agreed saying, "Ohioans have called my office terrified of losing their healthcare because of this plan...This plan will raise prices for Ohioans – particularly older Ohioans – and kick people off of the coverage they have today."

And Bryant agrees this proposal is not the answer, "It's actually reverse Robin Hood, they're taking from the poor and giving to the rich."

Bryant and Prillo agreed one reason people dislike the Affordable Care Act is because it's been dubbed "Obamacare" and people don't understand they're the same thing.