Police Investigate Report of Shots Fired in Wheeling

The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a case of shots fired that happened around 10:50 p.m., Tuesday in Wheeling.

Officers who arrived on scene at 87 Virginia Street on Wheeling Island and were confronted by a witness who said they saw a black male, wearing a Dallas Cowboys jacket shoot at another black man on the sidewalk.

Several neighbors in the area also said they heard gunshots and observed a black male on the street yelling at another person.

After searching the area thoroughly, officers could not locate any victims, gunman or shell casings.