Wheeling Woman Facing Federal Charges Set to Appear Before Judge

A Wheeling woman arrested during a raid of her business will appear before a judge Thursday afternoon.

Carla Daniels Webb will appear before Judge John Preston Bailey Thursday for an arraignment and detention hearing.

She's currently being held in the West Virginia Northern Regional Jail.

Webb was arrested Tuesday after a raid by a SWAT team at her 16th Street business, "The Waffle Shack Ms 2 Nice Catering."

She's facing charges from federal court for "knowingly and intentionally selling a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and a schedule one controlled substance," according to a complaint from the US Attorney's Office.

Her arraignment is set for 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

