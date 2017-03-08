Wind Advisory in Effect For Most of the Viewing Area Until 7:00

Despite how pretty it looks outside, it may not feel so great due to the high winds right now.

We have seen gusts up to 30-35 mph so far today.

A Wind Advisory went into effect at 10:00 a.m. which is when we started seeing the wind pick up. Now, temperatures are pretty nice too as we are now into the lower 50s. The only county in our viewing area NOT currently under a Wind Advisory is Tyler County.

The winds are expected to pick up a lot more as we go through the day. They can gust up to nearly 55 miles per hour.

Any outdoor loose objects should probably be brought inside to prevent them from flying around.

The advisory is expected to last until 7:00 p.m. tonight.