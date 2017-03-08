Oglebay Resort Ranked in Top 15 Most Romantic Places in West Virginia

Are you looking for a romantic get-away for dinner or even a full weekend of relaxation? Well you don't have to look any further than a resort right here in the Ohio Valley.

Oglebay Resort and Conference Center made Best of West Virginia's distinguished list of the 15 most romantic places in the state.

The Vice President of Marketing and Sales Herb Faulkenberry said the newly renovated rooms with king size beds and fireplaces, paired with fine dining, a full service spa, and picturesque setting sets the resort apart.

Romance means weddings. The resort hosts more than 100 weddings a year on the 1,700-acre property, but they're happy to help you customize any occasion: big or small.

"We just had an anniversary held in there for a couple. We set up some table for them specifically in one area of it (the park). He brought in some flowers had them set aside. We provided a special bottle of wine, you know, (it) just speaks romance," said Faulkenberry.

Faulkenberry said if you would like to make your evening a little more special, just pick up the phone and call Oglebay anytime.

He also added the resort is a big player in West Virginia tourism and they are delighted to be on the list.