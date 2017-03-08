Wheeling Park Speech and Debate Team Maintains High Expectations

It's a streak like no other. This past weekend, the Wheeling Park Speech and Debate team won their 38th consecutive Speech and Debate State Championship. The win had people talking for days, but what is it like to maintain such high expectations?

While this is an incredible legacy, it's also a lot to handle.

Wheeling Park's Speech and Debate Head Coach Bill Cornforth teaches his students to look at the pressure in a different way.

"You can define pressure positively or negatively. You can define it negatively by being bothered by it and you know not being able to function well, or you can define it as adrenaline and confidence," said Coach Cornforth.

And this team has lots of confidence.

Through their daily practices, one-on-one time with their coach and months of prep work before competition, the nerves seem to fall away.

Some of the seniors even say the hard work they put in is equivalent to a regular sports team.

"It's so much more than just talking. In these performances, they really are a performance. We're using our whole body. I sweat more than anyone I know, that is an athlete, doing these speeches because I'm just jumping around doing all of these different voices and it takes so much energy. I feel like a lot of people don't realize how much it takes to do one of these speech events. It's so much more than just our voices," said senor Adam Payne.

As the team wraps up there 38th winning season, the seniors say they'll be sad to go, but want their teammates to know that it's not all about what the judges think or how a competition turns out.

"I think a lot of times we do get really competitive and we get really worked up about what judges think of us and how the tournament went, but at the end of the day, it's not as serious as we make it all seem and it's really a growing experience as a speech team, to grow as a communicator, and to grow just as a speaker in general, and to just kind of find out what you want to do with yourself because it's a fun experience," said Kelly McCardle.

While the team's win is still pretty recent, the Patriots are already getting ready for next year's competition.