EMA Officials Warn That High Winds Can Cause Serious Damage

It was a day to hang onto your hat.

But flyaway hats and inside-out umbrellas are the least of the problems that can be caused by high winds.

At the Belmont County EMA, they've dealt with high winds, and they take them seriously.

"It can destroy your roof by removing the shingles off it thus allowing water to get into it, then you have some serious structural damage to deal with," said Dave Ivan, EMA Director. "You can end up with some serious damage to garage doors. Trees can knock down power lines, pulling the lines down onto the house."

High winds can also turn loose items from your porch or property into projectiles.

"I've received quite a few things in my yard from my neighbors during high wind events," said Ivan with a smile. "If you've got loose objects out, secure them, whether it's your trash can, propane tanks or lawn furniture."

He says high winds can also push around high profile vehicles on the roads.

And you should also regularly prune your trees, because dead or injured branches can tear off, become airborne and cause major damage.