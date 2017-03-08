High Winds Cause Problems in the Valley

The wind has caused problems all day. A window in the Main Street Bank building was literally blown to pieces, causing glass to fall on the street and sidewalk.

In Marshall County, AEP reported thousands of homes had their power flickering for part of the day.

As for what we can all expect tonight, "Tonight should be, hopefully, contained; at least we're hoping so anyway. But, just be prepared, be smart about it. Make sure you're communication devices are charged up, make sure you have a flashlight ready, make sure you've got some candles going," said AEP External Affairs Manager Joelle Connors. "If you're in the middle of using appliances and your power starts to flicker, turn those appliances off right away."

Now if you have an issue there's two ways you can report it:

1. Call A-E-P immediately. They have no way of knowing if your power goes out without you telling them.

So you can call them at 1(800)852-6942.

2. Visiting their website, appalachianpower.com/outagemap. Which also allows you to see what areas are affected.