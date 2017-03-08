A Local School Club is Working to Keep Drugs out of Their Community

A project by the 'Staying Clean Club' at Shadyside High School will help the entire community get dangerous drugs out of the reach of youngsters.

Many people have medicines, either prescription or over the counter, we no longer use and they're just taking up space in our cabinets. This Saturday in Shadyside, there's now a designated time and place to get rid of them.

Taking pills out of parent's and grandparent's medicine cabinets, that's how many young people get started on their way to addiction; so this Saturday from 9 A.M. Until noon, everyone in Shadyside is encouraged to bring in those meds they no longer need.

Just come to the community room adjacent to the police station and toss them in the bin, "Well what we're hoping is that community residents will empty their medicine cabinets of outdated and unwanted medications. The Shadyside Police Department has a bin over in the community building and when the parents bring these medications in, they'll be disposed of in that bin, they'll be supervised by the Shadyside Police," said Staying Clean Club Adviser, John Triveri.

You can bring pills, capsules, and liquids like cough syrup. You cannot bring syringes or inhalers.

Drug Free Club members will be there, with flyers about addiction. Officers from the Shadyside Police Department and the Belmont County Major Crimes Unit will also be on hand and the students will not handle any of these medicines.