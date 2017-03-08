Spay and Neuter Clinic Receives Big Grant

The Tiffany Dlesk Spay and Neuter Clinic just received a grant of over $7,000 from the newly established Fraker Animal Care Fund. The fund is administered by the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley.

It was created on behalf of Joseph and Marilyn Fraker of New Martinsville. Marilyn was a founding member of Wetzel County Humane Society. She and her husband felt strongly about leaving a legacy for the support and protection of animals.

That money will help support the expansion of services offered by the clinic, "We were very surprised to hear that we received the grant. We have also got matching funds from a private donor. So this grant is going to help our community tremendously," Director, Tiffany Dlesk Spay and Neuter Clinic, Tiffany Dlesk.

The clinic will provide free spay and neuter services for those who qualify, including caregivers of feral cats. They said their services lead to fewer unwanted animals in shelters and a decrease in euthanasia rates.