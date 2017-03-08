Community Remembers Local Educator with a Scholarship Fund

People throughout the Buckeye Local School District are coming together to remember a beloved man with a new scholarship fund.

Brad McFadden was a teacher, administrator, and board member in the Ohio Valley for 17-years, but sadly he passed away on November 29th, 2016.

Educators, families, and students all miss him dearly, which is why the Brad W. McFadden Memorial Scholarship is currently being established. 7News spoke with friends and family of Brad Wednesday about what type of man he was. They laughed and said that he was incredibly friendly and was so passionate about his job. The scholarship dedicated in his name will reflect this same passion.

The Brad. W. McFadden scholarship will be awarded to a Buckeye Local graduating student planning to enter the field of special education and one major requirement to win this award is passion.

Brad worked tirelessly to make all students feel special and the scholarship will serve as a reminder of everything he did for the community.

The McFadden Family said this scholarship means the world to them, "It's an honor that he touched so many people. I think he would be very, very honored that so many people are donating and caring about him, that he didn't even realize," said Brad's sister, Kerri Bobish.

If you would like to help carry on Brad's legacy, you can donate to the scholarship fund. You can also volunteer within the Buckeye Local School system to help students just like Brad did.