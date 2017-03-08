Officials Give Advice About Strong Winds

It may have been a sunny and beautiful day, Wednesday, but windy conditions hit the Ohio Valley hard.

Fly-away hats and inside-out umbrellas were the least of the problems that can be caused by high winds. At the Belmont County EMA, they've dealt with high winds, and they take them seriously.

"It can destroy your roof by removing the shingles off of it thus allowing water to get into it then you have some serious structural damage there. You can end up with some severe damage to your garage doors. And then of course you know, trees knocking down the power lines, pulling the lines down off the house itself, so you have both those problems," said EMA Director, Dave Ivan.

They can also turn loose items from your porch or property into projectiles, "I've received quite a few things in my yard from my neighbors during high wind events. The biggest thing is if you've got any loose objects out there, secure them, be it your trash can or propane tanks, lawn furniture, anything like that," Ivan said.

High winds can push around moving cars and trucks, especially high profile vehicles. Experts said you should also make sure your trees are pruned regularly because dead or injured branches can tear off and become airborne.