A Cadiz man is behind bars after police said he assaulted a woman and tried to hit her with a car jack.

According to Wheeling Police, they responded late Tuesday morning to a fight between Daniel Lee Bruce, 32, and a woman on North Front Street.

Reports said the woman was able to tackle him to the ground, and she was later taken to the hospital with minor injured.

Bruce was being held in the Northern Regional Jail on charges of unlawful assault.