Brook Hills Park Sees Major Changes for 2017

There are a lot of changes coming to the Brooke Hills Park for the 2017 Season.

The Brooke Hills Park renovation project has been going on for a year and a half but is beginning to wrap up phase one. That phase cost nearly $2 million and will introduce a new swimming pool, sports-plex, cabins, disc golf and more to the area.

Officials said the new renovations will give locals the opportunity to get together as a community and even stay at the park. Larson Design Group Project Manager, Jim Christie, said he's excited for everyone to see the finished product.

It will be an important place for the community, "In West Virginia, we want to promote getting people outside, enjoying what we have to offer. It's such a special place. We're trying to bring people out, get them together and get them exercising outside," said Christie.

There will be several more phases to renovate the park, but locals can expect several grand openings throughout the summer including the ADA accessible pool opening for Memorial Day Weekend.