Popular Ohio Horror Attraction to be Featured in a Movie

If you're a big fan of horror movies, and if you would actually like to be in a scary movie, there's great news for you.

A local film crew will be shooting a feature film at The Wells Township Haunted House and they are looking for extras. The filming will take place on Saturday, April 8th starting at 6 P.M. The movie is called "Ghost House - A Haunting" and it's not for the faint of heart, "The movie is about a group that goes through the Wells Township Haunted House, during the lights out tour and things just don't go the way they expected them to. We are looking for tons of extras. It doesn't matter your age. What we are going to do is have like a big party outside the haunted house and there is going to be 20 or more scare actors." said Director, Alyson Mae.

There will be a group of traveling actors on hand for the shoot. They perform at haunted houses all across the country.

For more information, you can go to the Wells Township Haunted House Facebook Page.