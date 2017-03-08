Wheeling Nailers Lip-Sync Battle Each Other for "Great Cause"

The Wheeling Nailers serenaded the crowd in a lip-sync battled against each other at River City. The team performed a variety of hit songs, doing it for a good cause,Team Ryan, a foundation created by Head Coach Jeff Christian after he lost his daughter to a rare form of cancer.

"In her honor, we formed the Team Ryan Charitable Foundation to just, not only, to keep her spirit and memory alive, but also to really help to try to find causes," Nailers Head Coach Jeff Christian told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro.

Christian said only 4% of cancer donations go to pediatric cancer research, which is why he created Team Ryan, so he can help other children in the same situation as his daughter.

"There's kids out there who are sick, there's rare forms of cancers that aren't even being researched, like the one Ryan had," said Christian. "So, we're small, but we're trying."

Wednesday night, they sold tickets to the event for those in attendance, had a silent auction of different baskets to win, and even had a 50/50 raffle plus there were even celebrity judges including 7news anchor Laurie Conway. 100% of the money raised will be going to pediatric cancer research.

His Nailers team has fully bought into the event, showing off their goofier sides, "It's a fun way to kind of get people together. So, obviously the fans like it, so it's a lot of fun," said Nailers Forward Nick Sorkin.

And although there was only one winner of the lip sync battle, the group was more than happy to raise money for a "great cause."

If you couldn't attend and would like to donate to Team Ryan you can visit their website, teamryanfoundation.org.