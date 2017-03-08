Wheeling Young Preservationists Hosting "Adult Prom" on Saturday

You have a chance to go to prom this weekend!

The Wheeling Young Preservationists are holding an "Adult Prom" at River City on Saturday, March 11.

Guests will enjoy a red carpet entrance with pictures, appetizers, a DJ and a band, plus more.



Your ticket will get you two drink tickets, and there is also a cash bar. The event is black-tie optional. and supports a great cause.

"What we have been doing primarily, so far is a lot of education-based programming. We host workshops where it's geared to people with what to do with new home ownership, what to do with lead paint, what to do with plaster repair. It's really what we have been, a group of education," President of the group, Bennett McKinley said.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m. It is black-tie optional and tickets are $50 per couple, and $30 for a single, but prices will rise slightly at the door.

River City and Later Alligator will have dinner specials before the event.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://bit.ly/wypprom.