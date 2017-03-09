Lawmakers Look To Strengthen Voter ID Law in West Virginia

West Virginia lawmakers are looking to strengthen a voter ID law, receiving a lot of criticism across the state.

The Voter ID law was already approved last year.

The revised bill though, would require a photo ID to be shown before casting a ballot on election day.

And you would no longer be able to use credit cards, health insurance cards, and utility bills to cast your vote, only your Drivers License or Government Photo ID.

Supporters say it's to prevent voter fraud, but critics say the bill discriminates against certain groups and needs to be stopped.

"In this day in age, we have to show ID all over the place. When I go to the doctor's office I have to give a photo ID. So, I think this is a good idea," said Del. Charlotte Lane

"They don't have the means or the income to acquire driver's licenses and non-driver's IDs, and things of that nature. To me it reflects back to the old poll tax. I mean they won't call it that," said Kenneth Hale of the West Virginia NAACP.

2.2 million registered voters are in West Virginia and currently nine states require a photo ID to vote.

But in some of those states you're allowed to vote on a provisional ballot which can be verified later.