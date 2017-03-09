Belmont County Home Invasion Suspect In Court, Still Suffering "Medical Issues"

It's a case stemming from an alleged home invasion in which the homeowner turned the tables on the intruders.

On November 8, a resident of Pipe Creek Road, Jacobsburg, awoke as two men were robbing his house.

Officials say the homeowner shot them both--one in the torso, the other in the leg.

Now, one of the two suspects was in court.

29-year-old Lucas Crooks was arraigned on two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated burglary--all with firearms specifications.

Crooks entered pleas of not guilty to all counts.

Judge John Vavra said if convicted, Crooks could get 56 years in prison.

He is in the Belmont County Jail, in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Crooks' attorney said his client told him he still suffers "medical issues."

Crooks' co-defendant remains in the medical unit of Franklin Correctional Center.