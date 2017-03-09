Changes to healthcare in GOP proposal met with opposition

The GOP healthcare plan, otherwise known as the America Healthcare Act, delivers on the Republican party's promise to replace Obamacare.

While it does keep some provisions of the ACA, Democrats and even some healthcare institutions are opposed to the proposed changes.

The proposed act would repeal the individual mandate or tax penalty if you are not enrolled.

It will continue to cover preventative services, as well as people with preexisting conditions.

Children will still be allowed to stay on their parents' insurance until they turn 26.

One of the biggest changes, however, is how coverage will be paid for. Tax credits or reimbursements will be dependent on age, as well as income.

"For example, a person that is 20 to 30 years of age will probably be reimbursed less than a 60 year old person, but again, there are some income guidelines as well. So, if you are a person that's over 60 and make a certain amount of income, you may end up paying additional monies as compared to a 60 year old that doesn't have as high an income," said Bill Childers, Physician Assistant Program Director at West Liberty University.

President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed the new healthcare plan, tweeting that "it's time to end this nightmare" in reference to Obamacare.

But Democrats and even some Republicans have concerns, including Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

"You've got a bunch of members of Congress who themselves have taxpayer financed, good health insurance that are literally taking it away from hundreds of thousands of Ohio workers--low wage workers who don't have a job with insurance like members of Congress have. They're taking it away from them, and they should be ashamed of themselves for that," said Brown.

Several health organizations, like AARP, the American Hospital Association, and American Medical Association are also opposed.

"Several of them have stated that they cannot endorse the American Healthcare Act because they are concerned that some of the provisions will limit the ability of individuals to afford care," said Childers.

West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito says she is worried that this bill would negatively impact unemployed or retired coal miners in the state who are currently using expanded Medicaid.

The new healthcare bill passed through the House Ways and Means Committee at around 4:30 Wednesday morning.

If the bill makes it through the House, it is likely to face opposition in the Senate.