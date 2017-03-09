Deputies Credit "Vigilant Community Members" in Belmont County Drug Bust

Deputies with the Belmont County Sheriff's Office stopped two people allegedly trafficking drugs.

It started when they received a call of a reckless driver on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.

When they caught up with the car they pulled it over and said they could immediately smell marijuana.

The two men inside the car, Brett Mehaffey and Eric Banks, were searched.

Deputies say they found around a half of a pound of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash.

Deputies say this stop was made possible by vigilant community members.

"Thanks to the tip we got, we got these drugs off the street. It just shows you, if you see something, say something and we will check it out," said Chief Deputy James Zusack.

Both men are facing drug trafficking charges, among others.

In addition to the drugs, deputies seized the vehicle and more than $3,000 in cash.

