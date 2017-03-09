Organizations Team Up To Offer Free Self-Defense Classes

The Sexual Assault Help Center has teamed up with the YWCA and the Wheeling Police Department to offer a self-defense class to women.

The class is called "SHARP," which stands for "sexual harassment and rape prevention."

This first class took place during "No More" Week, which is dedicated to speaking up against sexual assault and domestic violence.

It's interactive and designed for women of any age.

"And it's just a series of basic maneuvers that anybody of any age, any capacity could do to get themselves out of a tricky situation if they were ever accosted by somebody on the streets, trying to harm them, basically," said Megan Palmer, the Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Help Center.

The class was free, and more will be offered. They are capped at 25 women, and pre-registration will be required.

You can get in contact with the Sexual Assault Help Center at 304-234-1783 for future dates and times.