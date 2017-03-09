Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Through Friday at 9 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday. Snow accumulations could reach between 2 and 4" on the hilltops, with less snow closer to the Ohio River. Counties affected by the advisory are: Hancock, Brooke and Ohio in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia, and Belmont, Jefferson, Harrison, Carroll and Columbiana in Ohio.

According to Chief Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker, the heaviest snows should take place between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures will stay cold throughout the weekend with a high between 34 and 38 on Friday, highs between 26 and 30 on Saturday, and 30 to 34 on Sunday.

Another storm system could move through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, bringing more accumulating snow.

