West Virginia Division of Culture and History Honors "History Heroes"

Several people from here in the Ohio Valley are being honored by the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.

Seven people who work with historical organizations in Marshall, Tyler, and Ohio Counties were honored at the Culture Center in the Charleston on Thursday and are being called History Heroes.

These people are nominated by organizations across the state.

Receiving the award were:

James Cochran of Moundsville, nominated by the Marshall County Historical Society; Lillian Wagner Eddy of Friendly, nominated by the Ohio Valley Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution; Sidney Grisell of Glen Dale, nominated by the Cockayne Farmstead Preservation Project; Joseph Laker of Wheeling, nominated by the Wheeling National Heritage Area; Diane M. Rhodes of Bridgeport, Ohio, nominated by the Wheeling Area Genealogical Society; Erin Denise Rothenbuehler of Wheeling, nominated by the Friends of Wheeling; Tammy M. Withers of Bethany, nominated by the Brooke County Historical Museum and Culture Center; and Paul J. Zuros of Charleston, nominated by the Weirton Area Museum and Cultural Center, Inc.