If you get a call from these area codes, don’t respond

ALBANY, NY (WTEN) – If you receive a phone call from the following area codes, don’t answer or return the call because it may be a scam.
According to Inc., scammers may try to call an unsuspecting victim numerous times, several times in succession or hang up before anyone answers hoping to arise curiosity and suspicion.
Other variations include playing a recording of someone calling for help or needing medical attention. Inc. says scammers may also use similar tactics through text messages.
The area codes are international numbers that still fall under the +1 country code, meaning they look like US phone numbers to the unsuspecting victim. The call-back numbers are often premium numbers, similar to 1-900 numbers. Calling or texting back can lead to expensive charges on your next phone bill.
U.S.-Canada Numbers to Beware:
