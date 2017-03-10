Sixty New Jobs Coming to Weirton

Officials say the largest deal in the last three or four decades just closed today and it's bringing 60 new jobs to the Ohio Valley.

Bidell, a leading supplier of gas compressors out of Canada, will soon move into a former manufacturing plant in Weirton.

This is their first plant in the U.S.

Officials say Bidell will repurpose the facility and create new job opportunities for local residents.

Bidell's president even says they hope to open up over one hundred jobs by the end of 20-18.

Many state officials were in attendance to support the event.

They say they're very excited about Bidell moving in.

"We really believe that this is going to lead to many other things. Being the first activity of re-purposing the former ArcelorMittal Property and we really think there are a lot of good things to come," said David Warner, Executive Director for the West Virginia Economic Authority.

New job openings will be for manufacturing positions that produce high quality products.

Officials say this is currently the single biggest opportunity for West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.