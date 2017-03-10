Colon Cancer Survivor to Speak in D.C. on Sunday

March is Colon Cancer Awareness month, which is why the Colon Club will be travelling to Washington D.C. this Sunday to Wednesday.

They will be speaking with legislators and senators to try and reduce the age qualifications of screening policies for colonoscopies. The current age for the policies is 50 and above, which for survivor Jamie Orth was a struggle after being diagnosed at the age of 27.

As for why it's so important, ""It changed my life, absolutely. I probably wouldn't be standing here today if I wouldn't have gotten the push for the colonoscopy when I was 27," Orth told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro. "So, it is definitely life saving and life altering for sure."

If you would like to help those battling Colon Cancer, Orth tells me you can buy a Chemo Comfort Sac for a patient at the Schiffler Cancer Center by calling Stephanie Salisbury at (740) 359-3989 or Orth herself at (304) 280-6804.